The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna state chapter has directed its members in the state to obey the advice of the state government and stay at home to avoid any gathering or other functions.

Recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had in a broadcast to the people of the state restricted large gatherings, be it social or religion as strategies adopted by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAN in a statement to its members by the state chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab tittled, “Our Best Way of Fighting Covid-19,” said,

“Our attention has been drawn to unnecessary debates ongoing among our members and the general public about the fight against Covid-19.

“The confusion is how many people should be in a gathering or meet at a religious function. Consequently, we in CAN wish to appeal to all to ignore the debates about numbers and simply obey the advice to stay at home.”

The statement added, “CAN strongly opposes the idea of exposing our faithful or family members to the chance of contacting the deadly virus by holding large gatherings justifying that the gatherings have 10, 20 or 50 persons only.





“How do we verify that no person among the 10, 20 or 50 has the virus and if it happens that one has the virus the possibility is that the virus would spread to others until the populace is affected.”

CAN, therefore, appealed to all who love God and love the worshippers in the Church where they are the leaders that the most honorable way to guide against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic is to close the doors to the Church building, for now, suspending all gatherings until the virus is under control.

“We must sincerely support government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus by obeying and following all health instructions and advice.

“Christian leaders must not be seen disobeying government orders. It is time to show the true light of the gospel that we preach.

“Pastors must honestly remind Christians that God accepts and honours prayer, Bible Study and songs observed and offered at home or in our closets.

“Let us learn from the fight people of good conscience all over the world are waging against this virus. If the USA, Europe and other developed countries, with good medical facilities, are losing loved ones in record numbers, their travails should teach us in Nigeria to redouble our efforts and ensure that this virus does not spread in our land, home, places of worship.”