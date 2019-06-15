<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

African Diplomatic Group (ADG) in Nigeria has pledged to give financial and other supports to Nigeria government to stem the forced displacement in the country.

The Dean of ADG in Nigeria, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cameroon, Amb. Salaheddine Ibrahim, said this at a dinner to mark the 56th Anniversary of Africa Day in Abuja.

Newsmen report that ADG comprises of all African Diplomatic Missions accredited to Nigeria.

Newsmen report that Africa Day is observed annually by member states of African Union to commemorate the founding of the organisation of African Unity on May 25 1963.

The AU had declared 2019 as the Year of Refugees, Returnees, and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement.

Ibrahim who noted with concern that over two million people were displaced due to different crisis which include insurgence and inter community dispute in Nigeria.

He therefore announced donation of N1.5 million by the community to Nigeria through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person to assist in alleviation of the displaced persons in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman, represented by a director in the Ministry, Mr Lot Egopija, commended the community for their donation.

Sulaiman pledged that the fund would be used to assist the displaced persons through the Commission.

The President of Egypt and AU Chair of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, Abdul Fatal Al-Sisi in a message called for additional joint efforts in resolving conflicts and problems on the continent

The president who was represented by the country ambassador to Nigeria Mr Assem Hanafi Elseify noted that joint efforts were bearing fruits in resolving conflicts and problems that had long crippled respective countries in their quest for stability.

He expressed delight on commendable strides made by the continent towards sustainable development as enshrined in the adoption of Agenda 2063.

Al-Sisi lauded the steps taken to launch the African Continental Free Trade Area which he said was expected to boost intra-African trade.

The Chairperson noted the importance of tapping into the amazing potentials of the continent human capital.

”In this respect the role of Africa’s dynamic youths and also the dividends of empowering women as pillars of our vision for a better Africa can not be overlooked,” he said.