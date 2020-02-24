<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the unfortunate death of the Assistant Captain of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun state, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem died in Sagamu, Ogun State on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

According to a statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, “The IGP gave the order on Monday, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.





He said the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, has called for calm and assured that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

Recall that the family of late Kazeem Tiyamiyu, popularly known as ‘Kaka’, had refuted the preliminary reports on the alleged killing of their son released by the Ogun State Police Command insisting that ‘Kaka’ was allegedly murdered by SARS operatives on the Sagamu-Abeokuta road and demanded justice.