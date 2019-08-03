<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos has dismissed separate bail applications filed by two convicted ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, Christian Nwosu and Tijani Bashir.

Nwosu who was former administrative secretary of INEC in Kwara State and Bashir were convicted by the court for receiving N264.8 million gratification from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke towards the build-up to 2015 General Elections.

They were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment on January 25 for the offence.

But the convicts not being satisfied with their convictions by the court approached the Court of Appeal to upturn the judgment and also filed bail applications before the lower court, seeking for their release from prison pending determination of their appeal.

Delivering ruling on the bail applications on Monday, Justice Faji declared that the convicts’ applications lacked merit.

The court held that the convicts didn’t show any cause why the applications should be granted.