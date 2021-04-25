At least one person has died in a fatal road accident at Sasa bridge along Gbogan-Ibadan road in Osun State.

The accident involved an ash colour Toyota Previa commercial bus with Registration number: APM222AA.

Eight people sustained injuries in the lone crash and they were rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) Ile-Ife, for treatment.

However, the victims were rejected at OAUTH because of lack of bed space and they were taken to the Seven Days Adventist, Hospital, Ile Ife.





The corpse of the deceased was deposited at the OAUTH morgue.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, Kudirat Ibrahim, confirmed this to newsmen.

Speaking through the FRSC’s Public Relations Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, the sector commander said the accident was caused by over speeding.

The crashed vehicle and other items recovered at the scene were handed over to policemen from the Gbongan Divisional Police Headquarters.