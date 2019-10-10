<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver has died after he lost control of his Toyota bus with number plate AKD 101 XS while driving on the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State, in the early hours of Thursday.

The driver, whose corpse had been deposited at the Idera Hospital Morgue, was reportedly commuting the passengers from the east and was inbound Sagamu to Lagos when the tragedy struck at the Babcock University slope on the expressway.

It was learnt that the driver, who was speeding lost control of the vehicle and rammed the bus into a Fiat van with number plate LAM 528 LG from behind, injuring seven commuters in the process.

The commuters were taken to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, in Ilisan, for urgent medical treatment.

The Public Relations Officer, State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said men of the Ikenne Police Division had impounded the bus, adding that the van was yet to be evacuated.

Akinbiyi said, “A road traffic accident occurred around 2.30am at the Babcock University slope on the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway. The accident involved a white Toyota bus with the number plate – AKD 101 XS and a white Fiat van with the number plate – LAM 528 LG.

The driver was driving inbound Lagos from the East, but due to reckless driving, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the white Fiat van from behind.

“The driver died on the spot, while the seven other persons including four male and three female sustained injuries and were taken to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

“Emergency responders were TRACE, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and men from the Ikenne police division. The scene of the accident has been cordoned off, while the accident bus has been taken to the Ikenne police station. But the van is still awaiting evacuation from the roadside. The highway continues to enjoy free vehicular movements as our patrol team is monitoring the traffic situation.”