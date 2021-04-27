One person died and several others injured in an accident involving an 18-seater bus which plunged into a river along Eyenkorin area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The lone accident, which reportedly occurred around 3am on Tuesday, involved a White Toyota Hiarce 18 passengers bus with plate number Niger State KNT452XA, coming from Lagos enrout Kebbi.

Daily Trust gathered that the back tire of the vehicle busted before it plunged into the river immediately after Iyemoja village along Eyenkorin expressway.

One of the passengers was said to have died immediately while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to a residence of the area, Abiola Salaudeen, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, “The accident happened around 3.am today (Tuesday).





“The passenger in the middle sit died immediately and another one with broken leg. The driver and 15 others who sustained varying degrees of injuries have been taken to the hospital.

“All of them are Hausa people going to Kebbi State and the gravity of the accident from the wreckage of the vehicle was severe.

“It took the intervention of some people in the area to calm some of the survivors down following the trauma from the incident.

“It is only a miracle that only one person died during the accident,” he further added.

When contacted, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kwara State, Mr Jonathan Owoade, said he was not aware of the incident and his men were not involved in the rescue operation.

Also, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said he would find out and get back to our reporter.

His response was still being awaited before the filling of this report.