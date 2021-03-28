



A fatal road crash at Veterinary clinic general area, Unguwa Uku, along the busy Zaria road, Kano claimed one life, as 8 others were injured on Sunday .

Federal Road Safety Corps blamed the accident on a “mechanical deficiency” by a commercial bus involved in the accident.





A statement that was made available to newsmen by Kabiru Daura, the Public Relations Officer, FRSC, Kano command explained that the crash occurred around 09:48hrs.

Kabiru Daura explained that a lone vehicle with registration number BKD265XA with 12 commuters was involved in the crash.

He disclosed that “victims were taken to murtala Muhammad hospital for proper treatment and documentation of the corpse.”