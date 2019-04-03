<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Tragedy struck on Tuesday along Bauchi-Jos Road when two persons were reportedly burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a fatal auto crash.

It was gathered that the accident was caused when a Hilux vehicle had a head-on collision with a petrol tanker and the impact of the collision triggered an explosion.

Rilwan Suleiman, the public relations officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State Sector Command, confirmed the accident to newsmen in a telephone interview.

He said, “Yes, it is true, there was an accident a few moments ago (at about noon), a Hilux with a government number plate collided with a petrol tanker, unfortunately, it caught fire. Two people died on the spot. As I speak with you now, our men are currently on rescue operations and they have not yet returned.”