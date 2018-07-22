The entire community of Lungun Attah in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State has been thrown into mourning following the mysterious death of four youth in a well on Saturday.

Investigation indicate that one Hajiya Hassi Mai Allura, a widow had ordered her two children, Yahaya, 25, and Iliyasu Mai Allura, 20, to drain the contaminated water in a well through the use of a water pump.

The water from the well, which was said to have garlic odor, was to be removed to give way for fresh and clean one, which they intend to be using the water for religious purpose.

Little did she know that she was sending her three sons and a family friend to their untimely death.

Sources disclosed that the garlic that fell into the well had made it impossible to use the water for religious purpose, hence the woman had to direct her children to evacuate the contaminated well water.

It was further gathered that the children obeyed their mother’s instruction and Yahaya Usman and Iliya lowered the hose into the well, which was filled with the contaminated water and started the water pump.

This was as Yahaya lowered himself into the well to do the work, while his younger brother, Iliya, held the hose connected to the machine to discharge the contaminated water.

It was gathered that as Yahaya was doing the work in the well, suddenly the machine developed a fault and stopped discharging the water, while choking smoke covered the whole area, including inside the well.

Iliyasu was reportedly calling his brother’s name, who was in the well, but there was no response from Yahaya, thereby forcing him (Iliyasu) to raise an alarm that attracted several people in the neighbourhood. But, by then Yahaya was already dead.

Iliyasu then jumped into the well with a torch light to know what was happening to his brother only to discover that there Yahaya was no longer making any movement, while he, himself, was enveloped by the thick smoke, which choked him to death.

To bring out the bodies of the two brothers, a neighbour, one Mustapha Usamatu Maru, a family friend, jumped into the well, but could not come out.

One Alhaji Sani Isiyaku Sarkin Gobir Maru, 35, also jumped into the well to assist the others, but he too was trapped in the well and died.

Although community was suspecting a spiritual connection to the tragedy, some others believe that the victims could have died from suffocation due to the thick smoke.