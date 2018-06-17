Two persons were on Saturday killed when a Toyota Corolla bus plunged into Ososa River in Ijebu-Ode part of the Sagamu-Benin Expressway in Ogun State.

Ten others sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident, an official said.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Clement Oladele, told newsmen on Sunday that 12 passengers were involved in the crash, while the injured victims and the dead were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

The dead were one adult male and a female child, while the injured were four adult females and six children, he said.

Mr Oladele said another accident occurred on Saturday at Fidiwo area of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, involving three vehicles.

He said one of the crashed vehicles, few minutes after it was booked by the FRSC patrol team for traffic infraction, collided with another vehicle traveling from Ibadan.

Two people died in that accident, he said, while 10 others were injured.

The official said the injured victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu while the dead were deposited at FOS Ipara mortuary,

Another crash also occurred on Ibadan – Lagos expressway by Car park C turning, he said.

The third accident involving three vehicles.

Mr Oladele said although nobody died in the third crash, five people sustained injuries.

He cautioned motorists that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Abeokuta Itori-Sango Ota-Lagos roads are currently undergoing rehabilitation and are prone to high presence of construction vehicles.

“Those traveling along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway within the 5 km stretch of road where traffic is diverted by RCC, … are to obey the maximum speed limit stipulated on road signs along the corridor and avoid overtaking, to prevent possible collision with vehicles travelling in opposite direction.They are to also obey traffic regulations and follow instructions from FRSC patrol teams and other traffic agencies,” he said.