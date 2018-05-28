The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of seven persons in a fresh attack by gunmen of Gidan-Labbo village in Gidan-Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Muhammad Shehu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Sunday.

He said the unidentified bandits on Friday attacked people of Gidan Labbo village at Malikawa Forest while the victims were clearing their farmlands to prepare for this year’s rainy season.

“As soon as we received the report, our men were deployed to the area. They discovered seven bodies”.

He said the command and other security agencies have already deployed security personnel to the area to maintain peace and stability.

He urged people of the state to continue to support security agents with information on criminals to enable them take proactive measures.

NAN reports that Governor Abdul’aziz Yari yesterday disclosed that the bandits are now sending threat letters to farmers in the state, asking them to keep away from their farms.

Yari made this known while launching the sales and distribution of fertiliser to farmers in the state at Nasarawar-Burkullu town in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

He described the threat as unfortunate and worrisome as the majority of Zamfara people are farmers, promising that he would meet President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs over the issue.