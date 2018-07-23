Two teenagers were killed and property worth several millions of naira were destroyed when flood last weekend sacked Suleja town of Niger State.

The flood was said to have been caused by more than six hours of uninterrupted rainfall.

According to reports, the areas mostly affected by the flood included Madalla, a suburb of Suleja, Kantoma and Morroco communities.

Hundreds of people were said to have been rendered homeless even as at least 15 houses were either completely destroyed or submerged.

An eyewitness in the town said many household equipment and documents were seen floating on the flood waters while some of the victims relocated to safer grounds.

He said the flood was aggravated by the blockade of the canals with huge refuse in addition to suspected overflow of some dams around the area.

The state Emergency Management Agency had immediately moved into the town for an on-the-spot assessment of the extent of the disaster.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said the organisation would issue an official statement on the extent of the disaster after the assessment.

On July 9, 2017, about a year ago, a similar disaster occurred in the town leading to the death of no fewer than 20 people and destruction of millions of naira worth of property.