Five persons died, yesterday morning, while four others sustained injuries when a truck carrying a 20-foot container fell on two tricycles at Upper Iweka by Obodoukwu Road Junction, Onitsha, Anambra State.

A truck fell on stationary Sienna and Camry cars yesterday at Tin-can Island to Apapa, Lagos yesterday.

However, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Okpoko Police Station, Mr. Ibrahim Jafiru, who personally got involved in rescue operations, said only two persons died.

He said a man and a woman died in the incident, while four people that were in terrible conditions, were rescued and taken to various hospitals.

However, some people at the scene said more than five people died in the incident.

Other emergency workers at the scene were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC; Willie’s Works Force, WWF, and Anambra State Traffic Agency, ASTA, who cleared surging crowd coming to take a look at the trapped tricycles victims, thereby obstructing rescue operations.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the Onitsha-Owerri Road was halted as sympathisers, towing vehicles and other vehicles belonging to the Police, FRSC, WWF, ASTA and other relevant groups tried effortlessly to lift the container off the tricycles.

Help finally came from Julius Berger Construction Company, which brought their machine at about 1p.m., which lifted the container from the tricycles in a few minutes.

However, an eyewitness, Uchenna Madu, blamed the death on the impassable nature of both sides of Onitsha-Owerri Road, saying “the road and other road in the South-East are begging for attention because of neglect for the past five years.”