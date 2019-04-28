<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Five lives were lost in a multiple road accident on Sunday along Auchi-Okene-Highway, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo has confirmed.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Edo, Mr Anthony Oko, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Auchi, said the accident happened at about 11 a.m. at Jattu junction in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oko, the five persons died on the spot, while six others sustained various degrees of injury.

“I can confirm to you that five persons have been killed in a multiple accident at Jattu junction along the Auchi-Okene Highyway.

“The dead included three males and two females,” Oko said.

He said the accident occurred as a result of brake failure of an articulated vehicle, belonging to Dangote Group of Company.

The sector commander added that the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the mortuary.