Five die in Adamawa petrol tanker fire

Five people have died in a fire incident in Mubi town in the northern part of Adamawa State.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started at a filling station in the early hours of Wednesday when fuel was being transferred from a petrol tanker directly into hundreds of jerry cans at Kasuwan Gyela.

Mubi, a commercial border town, is a smuggling hub with smugglers ferrying jerry cans of petrol overnight into Cameroon.

A resident, Habu Garba, told Daily Trust that at least five people were burnt to death as the result of the inferno while many sustained injuries.

A volunteer aid worker, Adamu Madobi, said he participated in the burial of three brothers who died in the incident.

Madobi added that more than 50 tricycles parked around the filling station were destroyed in the fire.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADDEMA), Dr Muhammad Sulaiman, said three people had died while two others were receiving treatment at a hospital.