At least, two persons have been confirmed dead while 13 vehicles were reportedly burnt when a petrol-laden tanker exploded at the Ogere-Remo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of yesterday.

The tanker explosion, which occurred at the proposed new Kara Market in Ogere Remo at the Ogun State corridor of the expressway, resulted in heavy gridlock, compelling traffic management authorities to divert vehicular movements.

Investigations revealed that a long truck had earlier, around 4 a.m., fallen on the expressway, causing gridlock.

Few hours later, a fuel-laden trailer, which was trapped along with other vehicles in the ensuing traffic, suddenly burst into flames.





The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, who spoke to journalists in Abeokuta, said a 33, 000 litre petrol-laden tanker, held up in traffic suddenly burst into flames, which later consumed 12 other vehicles.

The state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, yesterday led a government delegation to the area for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

While extending the state government condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the incident, Salako-Oyedele noted that the impact of the losses was terrible.

She thanked the officials of relevant agencies, including the FRSC, Police, Fire Service and the TRACE, who responded promptly to the emergency, thereby helping to reduce casualties.