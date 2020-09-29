Four persons on Monday died, while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus around Isara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident, which occurred at 2:20pm on Monday, was caused by a burst tyre on the speeding vehicle.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to him, 16 people were involved in the accident comprising three male adults, eight female adults and five male children.

The TRACE Publicist said four of the passengers died on the spot in the accident.





“The commercial bus, loaded with 16 passengers including the driver was on transit from Lagos to Ibadan, when the rear tyre got burst due to speeding.

“Four passengers died on the spot, made up of a five-year-old boy , two male adults and one female adult,” he said.

Akinbiyi said the injured victims have been taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu and Victory Hospital, Ogere Remo, respectively for treatment, while corpses of the deceased have been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara, Remo.

He, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased, while calling on motorists to avoid excessive speeding while driving.