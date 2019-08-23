<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abike Dabiri, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has made an important visit to the US where she met with important American political personalities. She said she spent some time with the former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young, and the former US ambassador to Nigeria, Howard Jetter. During their meeting, the chairman of the commission added that she shared good insights regarding effective engagement with the diaspora.

Meanwhile, an online medium earlier reported that Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, August 7, received Tayo Faniran, a Big Brother Africa celebrity. The meeting followed the xenophobic attack that Faniran suffered in South Africa. At the meeting, the chairman of the commission assured that the matter will be duly investigated. The development was made known by the commission on their Twitter page as the BBAfrica star retweeted it, thanking Abike for acting swiftly on the situation.

He said he looks forward to a time when Africa will be free of hateful attacks, adding that the chairman of the diaspora body is a blessing for her passion at facing issues that confront Nigerians abroad.

In another report, the chairman of the commission condemned the attacks on Nigerians in Kumasi area of Ghana, saying it is xenophobic. The chairman of the commission also called for the protection of the rights of Nigerians in Ghana while speaking with the country’s consular-general in Nigeria. Dabiri-Erewa asked the consular-general, James Nyasembi, to assure her that nothing of such will happen to any Nigerian in Ghana again.