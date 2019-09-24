<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commended Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, wife of Osun State governor for her patriotic and magnanimous gesture in rescuing a Nigerian man who was stranded in Trinidad and Tobago.

The diplomat described the gesture of Osun Governor’s wife as exceptional patriotism.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement through her Media Director, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that the humanitarian gesture of Mrs. Oyetola to the stranded Nigerian, Mr. Benjamin Sesan Ojo, was outstanding.

She said the patriotism displayed by the wife of Osun state governor in bringing back the stranded Nigerian and his six year’s old daughter, from Trinidad and Tobago, through her initiative, Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative, is commendable.

“This is an uncommon kind gesture from you. It is a commendable effort and a wonderful humanitarian gesture which must be emulated by other Nigerians’’, she said.

Dabiri-Erewa who prayed for the development of Mrs. Oyetola’s NGO called on other well-to-do Nigerians to come to the plight of other Nigerians in such a distress situation.

A similar message of commendation was also extended to Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace for evacuating Nigerians back home from xenophobic attacks in South Africa free of charge.

It would be recalled that Benjamin Sesan Ojo, a homeless Nigeria man in Trinidad and Tobago and his six-year-old daughter, required help to come back home.

Ojo who hails from Ilesa in Osun state has been living in Trinidad and Tobago for 12 years and he is homeless and had been sick for three years without a job or means of coming back home, having lost contact with his family for long.

Mrs. Oyetola heard about the man through a viral video and being a humanitarian that had been helping the homeless and psychotic people on the street for over 15 years, she was moved by his plight and decided to help.

The man who lost his wife a year ago cannot do anything for himself.

“I need help to get home, I don’t have work, I need help to survive till I go back to Nigeria. I am a burden to everybody,” he stated in the video.