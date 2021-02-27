



The defence headquarters has warned individuals who obstruct the movement of goods from one part of the country to the other to desist from such acts or face the wrath of the law.

In a statement issued by Onyema Nwachukwu, acting director for defence information, on Friday, the military said it will not tolerate any attempt by “unscrupulous elements” who are aiming to disrupt legitimate, economic and commercial activities to cause clashes along ethnic divides.

The military was reacting to a video that went viral on social media which showed some people turning back trucks conveying agricultural produce from the north to the southern part of the country.





“The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify that following the tension generated by the incident, joint troops comprising the military and other security agencies were deployed to clear the Jebba–Kaduna road and have since restored normalcy in the general area. There is currently free flow of traffic along the axis, ” the statement read.

“Members of the public, commuters and residents are please urged to go about their normal businesses.

“This is also to give a stern warning to any unscrupulous group or persons who are aiming at disrupting legitimate economic and commercial activities by preventing free flow of traffic and movement of goods in a bid to generate clashes along ethnic divides to desist from such unpatriotic acts or face the wrath of the law.”

It further urged members of the public to promptly report anyone found engaged in such atrocious activities to security operatives.