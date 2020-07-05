



Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated 75 Boko Haram terrorists in 17 encounters within the North-East theatre of operation in June, Defence Headquarters has disclosed.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said the sustained onslaught by the troops also resulted in surrendering of a number of insurgents during the month.

He added that the encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and a large cache of ammunition, including one anti-aircraft gun, 13 AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, 21 locally made guns, two Dane guns, and one rocket-propelled gun.

Other items captured, according to him, were three hand grenades, five rocket-propelled gun bombs, 205 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, and 1,018 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Also captured were two Boko Haram criminals’ flags.

“In the same vein, one gun truck, one vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period.

“Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action.

“The wounded personnel has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that four terrorists, including two women, Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate, identified as wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali area of Adamawa, were captured during the period.





He added that the troops also arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu, in Michika while another Boko Haram fighter was captured in an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama area of Borno.

According to him, the period under review also witnessed four surrenders by Boko Haram criminals.

“The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun, and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area, Pulka, in Gwoza, while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru, Ngala, in Borno.

“It is equally heart-warming to note that during the period, troops rescued 35 persons from the captivity of BHTs/ISWAP criminals.

“Amongst those rescued were 18 women, 16 children and one adult male.

“Polio vaccine was promptly administered on the rescued children in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative while First Aid was administered on the women as required.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the troops for the resilience and patriotism they have continued to demonstrate in crushing the remnants of BHTs/ISWAP criminals.

“He also urges them to maintain the tempo against the criminals as we approach the end of insurgency in our country.

“In a similar vein, the Military High Command encourages the troops of Lafiya Dole to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of terrorists and their collaborators in the North-East zone of the country.

“The high command equally appreciates Nigerians for their support and urges them to continue providing timely information to troops on activities of BHTs/ISWAP collaborators in their respective localities for prompt and effective action,” he said.