The Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Preye Fakrogha, has assured residents that security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory will work in synergy to secure the nation’s capital.

According to a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of the FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, Fakrogha spoke during a familiarisation visit to the minister, Muhammad Bello.

Recall that there have been concerns over the security of the FCT with the police assuring residents of their safety on Sunday.

According to the statement, Fakrogha had visited other security agencies and pledged to work with them to guarantee the security of the nation’s capital.

The statement was titled ‘FCTA to continue to work closely with military, security agencies to guarantee FCT security’.

It read in part, “He (Fakrogha0 said that he had visited other security agencies within the territory and pledged to work closely with all of them in line with the leadership philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff.

“He said it was in demonstration of this that the heads of the other military formations in the FCT had accompanied him on the visit to the FCTA and assured that all the security agencies in the FCT will work in synergy so that the security of the nation’s capital will be guaranteed.”





Also, the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, was said to have assured all stakeholders that his administration would continue to work closely with the Nigerian Armed Forces and all other security agencies for the continuous security of the FCT and the safety of its residents.

He added that Abuja has been secure due to the close working relationship between the heads of the various military formations and other security agencies in the FCT over the years.

The minister reminded his guests that Abuja occupies a very unique position as the capital city of Nigeria, its major political centre, and the headquarters of its armed forces and diplomatic corps.

Bello appreciated the operatives for the good working relationship among them as members of FCT Security Committee and within the various security task forces that they operate in.

“We will work very closely with you and your offices under the various task forces that you operate, as well as the main Security Committee which meets regularly.

“Usually in that committee, as you know, we have the representatives of the political leadership at the Area Council level, the traditional leadership of the FCT Council of Chiefs as well as the religious organizations as represented by CAN and National Mosque Committee,” Bello was quoted to have said