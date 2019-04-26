<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Friday that a new salary structure had not been approved for the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

DHQ was reacting to a “fictitious document” being circulated on some social media platforms in that regard.

“The DHQ therefore, wishes to reiterate that the purported new salary scale for members of the AFN being circulated, is nothing but a false and malicious publication intended to cause disaffection among members of the AFN, as no such salary scale exists, Onyema Nwachukwu, a colonel, said in a statement.

Nwachukwu said the DHQ was dismayed by the circulation of the fictitious document which had gone viral on social media, purportedly showing a new upgraded AFN salary structure with effect from May 2019.

“The DHQ wishes to clarify that the said document does not exist; neither does it reflect the true salary structure of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It would be recalled that that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, signed a new minimum wage of N30, 000 on April 18.

“It is also very pertinent for the general public to note that the AFN does not approve salaries for its personnel,” Nwachukwu said.

He therefore urged personnel and the general public to discountenance the “fake document in its entirety’’.