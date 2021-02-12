



The Defence Headquarters has said it is reorganising operations across theatres toward tackling security challenges in the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday in Abuja.

Enenche said the recent changes in the leadership of the armed forces would usher in new modus operandi for tackling security challenges in the country.

He said the service chiefs on assumption of duty, immediately hit the ground running, by conducting operational visits to the North East.

“In line with the re-organisation of the armed forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new service chiefs, the operations of the armed forces are equally being reorganised to tackle security challenges in the country effectively. In this regard, the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, commenced actions at all levels.

“These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews to improve the security situation in the country. As such, all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the armed forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff,” he said.

Enenche said that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had sustained onslaught against Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East.

He said the troops had in various encounters, destroyed more terrorists’ enclaves along with their logistics facilities and eliminated scores of fighters through ground and air strikes.





The coordinator also disclosed that troops had sustained the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the North-West and North Central through series of land and air operations.

He said the troops had conducted several clearance and ambush operations as well as aggressive ground and aerial patrols in order to ensure security of lives and property within the period.

He added that troops had continued to protect and safeguard the coastal and territorial waters through intensive sea and creek patrols in South-South and South West.

According to him, troops conducted anti-crude oil theft and anti-illegal bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities and in the process, deactivated several illegal refining sites within the period in focus.

He said that large quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO as well as some equipment were recovered.

“On this note, we urge Nigerians to support our efforts in tackling security challenges confronting our dear nation as our collective efforts are essential in the fight against various security vices in the country. The Military High Command reassures the general public of its untiring dedication toward securing the country. Members of the public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on activities of criminals in their various localities to military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action,” he said.