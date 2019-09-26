<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A one day seminar organised for reporters covering the Defence beat is ongoing in Abuja.

Organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the seminar which has as theme ‘Enhancing national security and cohesion through responsible media reportage’, is taking place at the conference room of the DHQ.

The one-day seminar has reporters and public relations officers of paramilitary organisations in attendance.

However, all the public relations officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force are conspicuously absent at the seminar, which is aimed at enhancing the capacity of both the military and media practitioners in reporting activities of the armed forces positively.

Apart from the Director of Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, all other Directors of Information sent in representatives.

Also in attendance are past directors of public relations of the Armed Forces.

The one-day seminar will feature two lectures titled ‘Challenges of managing security information and exigencies of media timelines: Striking the balance in national interest’ and ‘Taming the menace of social media and the challenges of managing information on national security’.

The seminar was declared open by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin.