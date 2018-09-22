The Defence Headquarters has lamented that antimilitary reports discrediting the efforts of the troops in the Northeast dampen troops morale.

The director defence information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, stated this while reacting to reports of a foreign news agency that the Nigerian Armed Forces are losing the battle against insurgency.

He said report was calculated to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism.

Agim added it becomes more worrisome when such an reports emanate from a supposed credible news agency expected to be a partner in progress.

“It is a well known fact that terrorism thrives on publicity and propaganda. It is also known that some journalists work for Boko Haram and fraternise with terrorist commanders against the standing forces to whip up sentiments,” he said

The DHQ recalled that at the heat of Boko Haram insurgency in 2013 to 2014 the Nigerian Armed Forces with limited weapons chased Boko Haram out of Abuja and other cities into Sambisa Forest, talk more of now that the military is well equipped with determined troops to take on any terrorist group, be it Boko Haram or Islamic State In West Africa.

He said, “If this is still seen as struggling by the purveyors of the false report, then the word may have assumed a new meaning.”