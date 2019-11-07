<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday, said a total of 1,370 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had surrendered to the state since September 2015, when the Federal Government established Operation Safe Corridor.

The operation encourages repentant Boko Haram combatants to surrender, and subsequently undergo a structured programme of deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration.

In continuation of its deradicalisation efforts, the outfit has handed over over 86 Boko Haram “child fighters” to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.

Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the fighters, who are between ages 10 and 19, will undergo child care programme.