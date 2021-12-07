Self-determination: Ijaw nation vows to adopt strategy of civil disobedience

Ijaw people have vowed to adopt the strategy of civil disobedience to actualize self-determination.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), told newsmen in a chat that he has been given the backing of Ijaw people to drive their plan, which he said would not be made public but stressed that the Nigeria nation would hear from them soon.

He said, “The Ijaw people have resolved to seek self-determination very peacefully, lawful, legitimate not violent with an element of civil disobedience so that we should have a proper grasp of our God-given wealth. This is coming in the wake of over 62 years of complaints, even before independence that necessitated the setting up of Wilkins Commission where we never indicated interest to be part of the Nigeria nation because of the fear of domination, marginalization and injustices that we have seen so far.”

He added, “Our strategies are clear but our modus operandi are not known. We are going to be lawful but the Nigerian nation will know that we are angry. The lesson that they will take is that when we are angry and cry they will know. We are tired, we have written communiqué, gone on protests and nothing has happened. We demanded 10 per cent of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) but they gave us three per cent. We will not fight but will bring strategies that will make the government come to its knees. Our strategy is not violent but we will adopt a strategy of civil disobedience.”

Speaking on the summit they had on Saturday, Okaba stated that they took an introspection of all the efforts that they made in the past.

“In spite of being the sustainer of the Nigeria project since 1956 when oil was discovered; in spite of contributing and sustaining democracy; in spite of providing over 80 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in this country, we receive in return insults, frustration and backwardness. It is time for the Ijaw people to come together, be united and seek self-determination and actualization,” he said.

According to him, another issue of concern was the high degree of environmental degradation, which he said has remained unattended to.