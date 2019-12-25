<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to apologise to the duo of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki for trampling on their rights.

Frank said this while reacting to the release of both Sowore and Dasuki through a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He commended the senators of the United States of America and the American government for putting pressures on the Nigerian government to release the duo.

Frank also thanked all Nigerians, especially a human right lawyer, Femi Falana, who stood up to fight for justice even in the face of treat to their lives.

Frank said if not for the pressure by the USA government and some of its senators, Sowore would still be languishing in DSS detention without charge.

He also called on the USA, EU, UN and all lovers of democracy including Nigerians in diaspora, to put more pressure on Nigerian government to release other political prisoners.

Frank said: “Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble. Just a few days ago, APC thugs beat to stupor Deji Adeyanju, the activist, for protesting the continued detention of Sowore.

“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where rule of law applies, to issue visa ban on the government officials of this government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favor them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely.

“I call on the USA government, despite the blackmail, to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.”