



Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has denied that he is pushing for a bill to regulate social media activities.

The former Nollywood actor and director was reacting to speculations that he is in full support of the bill, which will regulate and control social media posts.

According to rumours, the bill is aimed at shutting down any circulation of videos and pictures from the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, which happened on Tuesday, October 20.





However, in a video, Elliot insisted that the Lagos state Assembly has no such power.

He also clarified his remarks were directed at celebrities and social media influencers not to escalate tension in the country.

“No State House has the jurisdiction to pass any bill. It is done at the federal level.

“Every member has a say, but you can’t.

“The only thing I said about social media, is that celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers should cut down on the hate narrative.

“Everyone is going through so much right now.”