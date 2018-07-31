The Zamfara State Government has planted 24,000 trees in some of its local government areas, as part of its campaign against desertification across the state.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Directorate of Afforestation, Mansur Khalifa-Kaura, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

Mr Khalifa-Kaura said that the campaign was part of the state government`s commitment to fight desert encroachment and other environmental challenges in the state.

“In the first phase, we planted 14,000 trees across the state, 1,000 trees were planted in one kilometre distance in each of the 14 local government which cost the state government N10 million.

“In the second phase, we planted 10,000 trees in six selected local government areas in the state, in each of the selected LGAs we planted over 1,600 trees in two kilometres distance along the road side”

“This phase also cost the state another N10 million, making a total of N20 million for the whole projects,” he said.

He said the six selected local government areas where Bakura, Birnin-Magaji, Talata-Mafara, Shinkafi, Kaura-Namoda and Zurmi.

According to him, apart from combating desertification, the trees will also help in beautifying the environment and the state government will ensure the trees are protected.

He advised the people against indiscriminate tree falling in order to stop desertification and erosion challenges.

He, however, appealed to people of the state to assist the state government in the maintenance and protection of the trees.