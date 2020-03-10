<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The legal team of the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi of Kano led by Abubakar Mahmoud has said it would challenge the banishment of Sanusi to Loko local government in Nasarawa State.

While Mahmoud said his team would do this because it is “illegal, unconstitutional and a clear abuse of power,” he said Sanusi had not given them any directive to challenge his dethronement in court.

The Kano State government, through the managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Bappa Dan’agundi, had Tuesday morning said on Tuesday, the Emir’s banishment was in line with tradition and for peace to reign in Kano.





But Mahmoud said the so-called tradition is an archaic practice that has no basis in Nigerians law.

He said his team was concerned about the safety of the deposed and for the the immediate release of the Emir, whom he said he had not heard from since he was taken out of Kano on Monday.

Mahmoud further bemoaned the “emotional trauma and distress” the former Emir was subjected to in the about “seven hour drive to his current location in Nasarawa State.”

He said he feared for Sanusi’s safety and called on the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the SSS and the attorney-general of the federation to ensure the immediate release of the former Emir for him to reunite with his family.