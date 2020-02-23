<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deontay Wilder and his team have some work to do after the American relinquished his WBC heavyweight crown in a disappointing defeat to Tyson Fury.

The 34-year-old was no way near Fury’s level in Las Vegas, failing to trouble his opponent before his team threw in the towel in the seventh round.

When the pair first met in December 2018, Wilder was able to rely on his devastating punches to send Fury to the canvas.

His right hand has been his main weapon throughout his career but it was nowhere to be seen in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

And the Bronze Bomber acknowledged afterwards that he was the inferior fighter.

“The best man won on the night,” Wilder said, per BBC Sport. “My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield.”

Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas, however, isn’t ready to give all of the credit to Fury.





Reflecting on the bout, Deas suggested that Wilder’s entrance outfit could have been the contributing factor to his performance.

Wilder entrance outfits are usually eye-catching and this was no difference. He wore an all-black suit with encrusted jewellery that fans joked made him look like Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.

And Deas believes the weight of the costume may have slowed Wilder down during the fight.

“His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look,” Deas said, per Boxing Social.

“I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.

“Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well.

“I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Upon studying the tape, Deas will quickly come to the realisation that Fury was simply better than his man.