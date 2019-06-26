<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In order to save lives, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has given residents of Lokogoma two weeks ultimatum to vacate structures built on waterways to give room for demolition and get the corridors cleared for water flow freely.

He noted that government cannot allow this to continue, saying, they were given allocations on where to build, but they left it to build on waterways that has become problematic to the whole districts.

The Permanent Secretary made this known yesterday in Abuja when he went on on the stop assessment to Lokogoma to see the level of damage caused by the constricted two major rivers of Wamba and Kabusa.

According to him, “in 2017 when we lost Three persons to the flood, (a man and his two children) We have been talking with Resident Associations and we have been warning them to beware, before they buy.

Most of the buildings are built on weekends, and before you know it they will raise the structures so that the FCT authorities will not see them”.

“We are with frowning faces on how a normal human could be building on the waterways. And also along the road corridors and infrastructure.

And most of them are building without approval. So we are sad and sorrowful because many people are dying and I am not comfortable about that.