Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council in Bauchi state, Malam Musa Mato, said on Tuesday that the resolve by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with the anti-graft crusade was heartwarming.

Mato told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi that considering the intensity with which culprits of corruption in the country were pooling energy and resources in fighting back, the president deserved accolade for not wavering.

He said: “Mr. President has a proven track record of integrity, credibility and incorruptibility, even before now.

“Buhari’s government has exhibited determination to go after incidents of corruption perpetrated by the previous administration.

“It has shown equal commitment not to tolerate any corrupt tendencies.”

Mato said the economic diversification programme of the administration had substantially transformed the agriculture and economic sectors, paving way for increased productivity and job creation.

Speaking on security, the Secretary said even the most vociferous critics of the administration had no option than to accept the achievement recorded in this sector.

‎He said: “Everybody can attest to the fact that the Buhari-led APC administration had done its best in tackling the menace of insurgents in the North East.

“It is to the credit of this administration that life is gradually returning to normal in the affected areas.”

He urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the present administration in tackling the menace of corruption and insurgency.