President Muhammadu Buhari played host to visiting world leaders at a dinner last night in Abuja, ahead of the country’s Democracy Day, which is being marked today.

The event, which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in attendance.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, and some former Heads of State, attended the dinner.

The world leaders sighted at the event were those of Liberia, Rwanda, Gambia, Niger, Congo, Ghana, Chad, Uganda, Senegal, Mauritania and Italy.

The main event to mark June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day, will take place today at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said at the dinner that the celebration was “unique”, coming just a day after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.