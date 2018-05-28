As the nation marks Democracy Day, on Tuesday, the Northern States Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum of Nigeria (TNSPBFN), have bemoaned the absence of the practise of democracy in the country.

This was even as the Forum warned that mindless attacks on places of worship and killing of defenceless Christians in Nigeria were unacceptable and must stop forthwith.

The bishops added that there will be dire electoral consequences for the disturbing silence and inaction by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bishops expressed regret that the Nigerian political leadership since the advent of the fourth Republic in 1999, has failed to rise up to the occasion in salvaging the battered pride of the nation.

The Northern bishops further said at no time was the situation most evident than in the current dispensation.

TNSPBFN said nepotism, abuse of power, and flagrant disregard for the rule of law have been elevated to a higher pedestal, saying that the nation is gradually descending into the Hobbesian state of nature where might is right.

The Northern Bishops said: “Having regard to the disturbing occurrences assailing our nation in recent times, it has become compelling to have a rethink as a people, with a view to charting a new path towards national renaissance and taking our pride of place in the comity of responsible nations; in a new world order anchored on equity, fairness, justice and respect for human dignity.

“At no time was this most evident than in the current dispensation in which nepotism, abuse of power and flagrant disregard for the rule of law have been elevated to a higher pedestal. Indeed, our gradual descent into Hobbesian State of Nature where might is right and violation of human rights becomes the norm rather than the exception, thereby rendering life ‘nasty, brutish and short,’ elicits great concerns and calls for urgent remedial actions.”

The bishops’ forum further said it considered it a patriotic duty to be in the vanguard of crusading for national rebirth with genuine fear of God and promotion of equity and justice in the country.

The bishops said it was time to make democracy in the country truly ‘a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,’ with deliberate efforts towards creating a healthy space for the actualization of legitimate aspirations.

The Northern Bishops’ Forum added: “In this regard, we wish to humbly put forward, a few suggestions to reverse the chaotic order that has prevailed in the Nigeria’s socio-economic and political spheres in recent years.

“First, the spate of deadly attacks by armed herdsmen in the various communities nationwide, particularly, the North Central Geopolitical Zone, resulting in massive loss of lives and properties, need to be decisively dealt with by government in line with its constitutional responsibility which must not be abdicated.

“Mindless attacks on places of worship and killing of defenceless Christians in Nigeria are unacceptable and must stop forthwith, as there will be dire electoral consequences for the disturbing silence and inaction by this administration.

“Indeed, the ugly development portends grave danger for our national unity, food production capabilities and overall development,” the bishops said.

The Bishops further called on the Federal Government to be more aggressive in whatever efforts it has deployed for the rescue of Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi girl still in the custody of her abductors, Boko Haram, including the release of the Chibok girls.

The bishops also urged the government to prosecute its ongoing fight against corruption in a more balanced and robust manner devoid of favouritism on account of political, social or religious affiliations, while also calling for transparency and accountability in the management of the nation’s resources.