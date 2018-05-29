President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators.

He says his administration is committed to lawful interventions to ensure that the operators of the power distribution business live up to expectations.

The President stated this when he addressed the nation in a broadcast to mark the 19th year of Nigeria’s nascent democracy and the third anniversary of his administration in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president, who noted an impressive improvement in power generation and distribution in the past three years, however, charged the operators in the sector to enhance their services, especially in the areas of distribution capacity, service delivery, collection efficiency, and metering to eliminate contentious estimated billing.

“In the area of power generation, Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators.

“This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories.

“The country achieved 5, 222.3 MW representing the highest peak of power generated onto the national grid and delivered to customers in December, 2017.

“With new facilities, repairs and rehabilitations by Government and private investors, generation capability now exceeds 7,500 MW,’’ he said.

On the transportation Sector, the President observed that the sector had continued to undergo a series of reforms in order to sustain the international best practices and ensure safety and security.

According to him, the nation’s major airports have witnessed reconstruction of runways, installation of navigational equipment and new international terminals.

He said these new terminals were due for commissioning in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

President Buhari expressed the hope that Bilateral Air Services Agreements between Nigeria and the Governments of other countries would significantly open up new flight routes.

He said: “As a result of strict regulatory and compliance policies, Nigeria retained her Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Category 1 status, after a routine international audit.

“Recently, a new Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility with capacity for aircraft C-checks and other comprehensive levels of maintenance was established in Lagos.

“This would save the country an estimated 90million dollars annually.’’

The president added that giant strides had been recorded over the past three years to improve road transport infrastructure in all geopolitical zones of the country.

He stated that the railway sector had also received tremendous attention as government was committed to the goal of linking all state capitals in the federation by rail network to ease the movement of goods and passengers.