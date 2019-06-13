<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) on Wednesday said Nigerians want President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on job creation, economy and security in his second tenure.

Ms. Idayat Hassan, Director, CDD-West Africa, said that the group recently released the 2019 Buharimeter Survey report, a survey that shows the achievement of Buhari’s first tenure.

Hassan said that the report among other findings identified job creation, economy, security and poverty alleviation as the most important policy priorities that Nigerians want the new administration to address.

“Overall, the two broad themes seeking critical attention from public opinion are-the revamping of the country’s economy and improving the state of security.

“The past surveys by CDD appraised the performance of Buhari’s administration and track achievements against campaign promises.

“However, this latest survey, which marks the 4th in the series of annual perception surveys by the centre, sought to provide the government with a Citizens’ Roadmap of key policy priorities that Nigerians expect the president and his administration to address over the next four years.’’

Hassan said that the survey was conducted on behalf of CDD by Africa Polling Institute (API), and a total of 5,019 citizens above 18 years were interviewed from a nationally representative sample covering the 36 states and the FCT.

Hassan said the survey showed that about 52 per cent of Nigerians want improvement on the economy, 37 per cent say they want security while four per cent said they want fight against corruption.

She said that the leading and most prevalent security challenge affecting Nigerians was kidnapping, followed by Boko Haram and other insurgencies such as cultism, political thuggery, hooliganism and terrorism among others .

She said that while most attention was currently focused on insurgency, it was very clear from the findings that Nigerians were besieged by a multifaceted security crisis.

Hassan the survey also sought policy recommendations to tackle those issues from survey respondents and experts in the areas of economy and security.