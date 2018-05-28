Mr Gbenga Sesan, the Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, an NGO, says the country needs radical change through the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to improve the economy.

Sesan said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja as the country is preparing to celebrate another Democracy Day on May 29.

He urged the government to utilise the opportunities in technology to bring about a radical change in the economy for the benefit of citizens.

“Countries of the world that are taking advantage of technology are moving faster; and government should focus on it properly and make sure that the promises that have been made are carried out,’’ Sesan said.

He said the country needed change to move forward, adding that Nigeria could not afford to have small gains but radical progress and this could be done quickly though ICT.

“We need a radical change terms of the economy and security, which is a major focus of the government.

“We call for progress in securing the country, which should be the focus as we celebrate another democracy day.’’

Sesan said he would rate democracy in Nigeria as six out of 10 because the framework of democracy was already present, which had given citizens the opportunity to participate and express their opinions.

“But government can do better in this coming year to make democracy what it should be.’’

Paradigm Initiative Nigeria is a non-profit social enterprise that connects Nigerian youths with ICT-enabled opportunities.

It works with Nigerian government, civil society, private institutions, and international organizations to achieve its objectives.