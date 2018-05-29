Some residents of Kaduna on Tuesday hailed the Federal Government for moving the country forward but said it must make efforts end the current harsh economic situation making it difficult for citizens to feed.

The residents in separate interviews said although there were gains recorded in fighting corruption and insurgency, the intervention in the economy must bring succour to ordinary Nigerians.

Ismail Abubakar, a trader said there has been unprecedented hike in most commodities since 2015, adding that whatever achievement was recorded would amount to nothing if ordinary people find it difficult to feed.

He also said that the government must address the resurging security challenges nationwide including kidnapping, armed banditry, herders and farmers clashes.

Sunday Iyidiobi, another trader said that the masses were not enjoying democratic governance “because the current condition of the country is not favourable,’’ and urged government to improve the life of citizens and ease their suffering.

Victoria Norbert, a house wife said: “Things are not going well in this in this country, the cost of living is high, people can’t afford three square meals, our children are on the street begging.’’

However, Muhammad Rabiu, a yam trader, said that the government had done well in terms of the security, education, health and road, adding, “I am happy with the current administration and I will vote for them come 2019.”

Rabiu also urged the government to do more on the insecurity problem in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

On his part, Nasiru Nuhu, a teacher said that federal government had done well in fighting corruption, security, but needs to do more on economy.

He urged the state government to extend its education policies to rural areas as most of the schools there have no enough teaching facilities.