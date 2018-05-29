President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration was receiving accolades from the international community on the way his anti-corruption war was being carried out.

Buhari said this in a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of the Democracy Day on Tuesday.

He said that in three years, Nigerians and the international community have begun to applaud his policies and his administration’s determination to fight the menace.

“We are, more than ever before, determined to win this war, however hard the road is. I therefore appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support us in this fight.

“Various policy measures already put in place to stem the tide of corrupt practices are yielding remarkable results,” he said.