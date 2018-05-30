As part of its democracy day celebration, Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved N3,723, 897, 614.40 for the execution of various social development projects in the 17 local government areas of the state under the Local Government Action Plan.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abdullah Bego, Director-General, Press Affairs, to the governor and made available to newsmen in Damaturu recently.

According to him, projects to be executed include in the areas of primary education, healthcare, water supply, power supply, agriculture, etc.

“Already, the local government councils have been mobilised with the funds needed to begin implementation following checks and betting by the State Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Below is the list of the local governments and the amounts approved for each of them: Tarmuwa N333, 611, 172.75, Gujba N180, 445, 841.09, Bursari N333, 129, 176.00, Machina N249, 756, 348.16, Nguru N67, 636, 771.02, Bade N88, 689, 397, 26, Jakusko N312, 284, 531.66 and Gaidam N237, 265, 489.25

Others include Fune N323, 460, 096.86, Nangere N187, 722, 888.30, Damaturu N42, 982, 937.51, Karasuwa N272, 875, 544.94, Potiskum N130, 897, 436.90, Fika N112, 150, 141. 80, Gulani N259, 184, 975.82, Yusufari N402, 340, 222.03 and Yunusari N189, 464, 643.05 respectively.”

“The approval was granted by His Excellency the governor on the basis of the capacity of each of the local government councils.”