Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state has charged youths in the state to shun violence as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.

Dankwambo gave this charge on Tuesday in Gombe in an occasion to commemorate the ‘2018 Democracy Day Celebration’ in Gombe.

He said that this year’s democracy day celebration was an opportunity to sue for peace among the youths and Nigerians as the period of general elections was fast approaching.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to call on the youth in the state and the country at large to conduct themselves well and shun acts capable of disrupting peaceful co-existence.

“As we are aware, some months to come would usher in full political activities in preparation for the general elections, we must conduct ourselves.

“I call on the youths to continue to behave well and contribute positively to the development of the state.”

Dakwambo said that the government would not relent in supporting security agencies to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

He urged the people of the state to be security conscious and assist security agencies by reporting any act of lawlessness, capable of threatening the prevailing peace.

He also called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to building a united nation, adding that the task of building the country was a collective responsibility.

He said: “I call on Nigerians to rededicate ourselves to nation building, remain united and frontally confront our problem with total equanimity.

“I urge us to appreciate our diversity through understanding and recognition of the interest of various ethnic nationalities.”

He emphasised that May 29 was a celebration of democracy, political stability and freedom.