The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godfrey Onah, says no amount of criticism of those in authority will transform the socio-economic fortunes of the country.

Onah, in a homily on Sunday during the 2018 Democracy Day thanksgiving mass at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, said that good governance required visionary leadership and self-sacrifice.

The bishop said it was sad that the current democratic experiment which started in 1999 had not changed the fortunes of majority of Nigerians due to corrupt leadership.

The clergyman said that the 2019 general elections would provide another opportunity for the electorate to make their choices of the type of leadership they want.

He said that all those in elective positions that had not performed needed to be shown the exit door, adding that the electorate should only vote those they were convinced would do well.

Onah blamed the decay of institutions, including the education sector on self-serving leaders whom he said had destroyed the future of up-and-coming ones.

“The only way to protect the future of our children is to give them good education, but because we have stolen our country dry, we can no longer guaranty their future,” he said.

The bishop said that Christians were expected to show good examples which would lead to a positive change in the way things were done in the country.

“As Christians, rather than blame people about the state of affairs in this country, we should ask ourselves what we have done to engender love and equality of all human race.

“What have we done to show respect, leadership, service and real concern for others? These values need to become part of our culture if we must survive,” he said.

Onah said it was sad that the numerical strength of Christians in the country had not had any positive impact on the way things were done due to how some had made merchandise of the gospel.

“I believe that whatever will happen to Nigeria tomorrow will depend on how Christians will take their vocations, “ he said.

The clergyman said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was an example of what a Christian could do in governance.

The highlight of the event was a special prayer for Nigeria by the worshippers.