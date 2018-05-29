There was no celebration of Democracy Day in north eastern states of Borno and Yobe, on Tuesday.

Both states did not mark the day even as there were no activities lined up for the governors of the two states.

“We aren’t marking Democracy Day in Borno because we feel the suffering our people have gone through in the last eight years does not warrant any celebration,” an aide to the governor not authorised to speak told newsmen.

Maiduguri and Damaturu, the two states’ capitals were quite as most of the highways were largely deserted. Residents said they stay indoor to observe the May 29 holiday declared by the Federal Government.

Borno State has not celebrated the Democracy Day in about eight years. Democracy Day was last celebrated in 2012 in Borno State.