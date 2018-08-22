The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for those responsible for Sunday’s killings in Malari village, Borno State, to be brought to “swift justice”.

Guterres, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Stephane Dujarric, condemned the killing of dozens of people in violence in Borno by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Secretary-General said he remained “deeply concerned about the persisting violence in the Lake Chad Basin region”.

He condoled with the bereaved families, the government and people of Nigeria just as he wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Guterres commended national and regional initiatives to bring peace and stability to the area and to address the root causes of the conflict.

He also reiterated his calls on the international community to increase support to regional efforts in the fight against Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin.

Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian response plan for 12 sectors in the insurgency affected Northeast has suffered poor funding of $559.1 million.

The global body’s required funding for humanitarian response, was $1.05 billion (N378 billion) for 2018, but only $490.9 million (N29.5 billion) or 46.8 per cent was realised.

This was disclosed in its July 2018 Edition of Humanitarian Situation Update (HSUP) in the Northeast, comprising Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Out of the 12 sectors that required adequate funding for humanitarian response plan,” half a dozen sectors received funding of 6.8 percent to 23 percent.

According to the update, early recovery and livelihoods sector received zero funding.

“The humanitarian response plan was to alleviate the suffering of 6.1 million people in dire need of life-saving aid in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. The UN and partners appealed for $1.05 billion for 176 projects,” said the UN update.

It explained that the projects are to be implemented by 60 humanitarian organisations in the insurgency affected region.

“It is the sixth largest single country appeal globally. As of June 30, $91 million or 46.8 percent of the funds have been received to the financial Tracking Services (FTS),” noted the UN.

The update said that a total of eight projects from five sectors were prioritized for funding and partners planned to reach 89,000 people with health services, safe water, improved sanitation, emergency shelter and education.