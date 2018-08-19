The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called on Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to improve the state of public infrastructure in Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub.

The National Publicity Secretary of CD, Mr Dede Uzor, via a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Sunday, said most of the contractors executing road projects were not doing good jobs.

“We call on the governor and his commissioner for works to rise up to their responsibilities to address failed roads in Onitsha and environs.

“Some of the roads le Modebe Avenue, Niger Street were 60 per cent rehabilitated and poorly done with sub-standard materials.

“These roads should be revisited for the poor rehabilitation work done on them.

“Other roads affected are Miss Elems/Port Harcourt Road, Zik Avenue/Ochanja junction, Bida Road, Mbonu Ojike Street, Iweka Road to Main Market, Creek Road, Obodo-Ukwu Road and Nwaziki Avenue,” Uzor said.

He said Orlu Street/Aro-Ndizogu, upper-part of Oguta Road and other strategic roads in Fegge, Iyiowa-Odekpe, Awada, Omagba and Nkpor areas near Onitsha, also require standard rehabilitation.

According to him, these roads are in dire need of attention because motorists are having night mares plying them.

“Government should also extend the installation of lights to all these streets,” he stressed.

The group also asked the state government to construct new water schemes in the area to meet the water needs of the people as most residents rely on private boreholes for potable water.

“There has been collapse of public water system even before this current administration, while dependence on boreholes in Onitsha and environs has resulted in unknown sicknesses among the residents.

“The state government as a matter of urgency should revive the Greater Onitsha Water scheme.

“The state government should also help to improve power supply by providing transformers to Fegge, Odoakpu, Okpoko, Awada and others areas, he said.