<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, weekend, warned students and pupils against vandalizing and destroying school property provided for them by the State Government.

Saying the State Government was providing them with facilities to provide a conducive learning environment for them, Ukah told parents and guardians to advise their children/wards to face their studies rather than going to school to destroy government property.

He disclosed that the State Government has begun the distribution of over 13,468 pupils/students and 2,098 teachers’ furniture to public primary and secondary schools across the state.

According to him, the exercise, began last Friday, adding that Obodeti Secondary School, Emu-Obodeti, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, and Orogodo Primary School, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, have received 40 pupils’ and 8 teachers’ furniture each.





Ukah said the tempo of the exercise would increase soon, saying that contracts for the provision of furniture have been awarded.

He said the contract for the production of 3,800 students’/pupils’ furniture and 1,250 teachers’ furniture in Delta Central Senatorial District, 3,868 students’/pupils’ furniture and 240 teachers’ furniture for Delta South Senatorial District and 4,800 students’/pupils’ furniture and 500 teachers’ furniture for Delta North Senatorial District have been awarded.

Speaking further, he said the contract for the supply of 1,000 students’s/pupils’ furniture and 100 teacher’s furniture for Warri Federal Constituency and 2,350 students’s/pupils’ furniture and 290 teacher’s furniture for State Capital Territory have also been awarded.